Chesapeake police lieutenant facing sex assault charges granted bond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police lieutenant facing several sexual assault charges has been granted bond.

Sean Maddox was in court for the bond hearing Monday morning.

Maddox is charged with several crimes, including abduction, rape, sodomy, threatening bodily harm and stalking. He is currently on administrative leave from the police department.

Maddox was arrested last Tuesday, after the department received a tip about possible criminal activity.

Court paperwork shows Maddox was having an affair. The documents obtained by 10 On Your Side reveals the woman told police she wanted to break up in early April. About two weeks later, the woman told police Maddox abducted and raped her. Then he threatened to hurt her through text messages.

A statement from his attorney says in part: “While an accusation should always be taken seriously, the presumption of innocence must be treated with equal respect. Mr. Maddox strongly maintains his innocence, and I look forward to fighting for him in the courtroom.”

