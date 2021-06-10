Chesapeake police lieutenant accused of rape, stalking granted bond following appeal

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Bond has been granted for a Chesapeake police lieutenant accused of several sexual assault charges.

Sean Maddox, 41, appeared in Chesapeake Circuit Court Thursday for a bond appeal, which was granted by a judge after a 1.5-hour hearing, according to online court records.

He was initially granted bond during a court hearing Monday morning, but prosecutors appealed the decision.

Maddox is charged with several crimes, including abduction, rape, sodomy, threatening bodily harm and stalking. He is currently on administrative leave from the police department.

Maddox was arrested June 1. He is accused of abducting and raping a woman he worked with after she ended an affair they were having. Authorities said Maddox then threatened to hurt her through text messages.

Online court records do not specify how much Maddox’s bond is, or what restrictions he must adhere to.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.