Chesapeake Police: Juvenile cyclist struck, injured by vehicle Monday

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chesapeake police generic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake say a female juvenile was struck and injured by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police say the girl sustained head and facial injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Johnstown Road.

First responders arrived on scene and say the girl was conscious and responsive. Medics took her to a local hospital. Her parents were also notified and also went to the hospital.

Police did not give the status of the driver or whether officials know who hit the girl.

Police also did not specify the age of the victim.

The incident is still under investigation.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10