CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say they arrested two people Tuesday morning after chasing a vehicle that was reported missing.

According to police, the pursuit began around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Providence Road.

The suspects fled the area heading north into Norfolk on Campostella Road, and the pursuit ended when the vehicle stopped at De Bree Ave. and W. 31st St. After a brief foot pursuit, police say they captured 19-year-old Jaheim Spratley and 20-year-old Tylik Yancey.

Jaheim Spratley (Photo provided by Chesapeake Police)

Tylik Yancey (Photo provided by Chesapeake Police)

Spratley is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony eluding and driving without a license. Yancey was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

No other details in the case have been released.

Those with information can submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.