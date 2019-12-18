Chesapeake police investigating Tuesday night armed robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a business Tuesday night.

According to police, they received a call for service to the 1100 block of S. Military Highway at 9:22 p.m.

After arriving on scene, officials learned the two men allegedly entered the business with their faces covered and displayed handguns.

Police say the suspects demanded cash and fled on foot out the back door after receiving the money. No injuries were reported.

The incident is currently under investigation and there is little suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

