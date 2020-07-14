Chesapeake Police investigating shooting incident possibly involving ‘gold vehicle’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are asking residents’ help regarding a shooting that happened Tuesday morning.

Officers say they were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of Cavalier Blvd. and Taft Dr. in Portsmouth when they heard several gunshots that appeared to be in close proximity to their location.

Witnesses told the officers they saw a gold vehicle, porssibly a Chrysler, driving away at a high rate of speed.

Officials have not released further information and said that the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

