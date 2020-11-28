Chesapeake Police investigating overnight commercial robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are now investigating a commercial robbery that happened overnight.

Officers were called to a business near the intersection of Eden Way North and Stephanie Way regarding a commercial robbery around midnight.

Initial investigations revealed that a black man wearing a black sweatshirt and black face covering entered the business armed with a handgun and stole money from the business. The suspect then fled the area.



No one was injured during the incident.