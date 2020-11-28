Chesapeake Police investigating overnight commercial robbery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are now investigating a commercial robbery that happened overnight.
Officers were called to a business near the intersection of Eden Way North and Stephanie Way regarding a commercial robbery around midnight.
Initial investigations revealed that a black man wearing a black sweatshirt and black face covering entered the business armed with a handgun and stole money from the business. The suspect then fled the area.
No one was injured during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
