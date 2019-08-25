Chesapeake Police investigating armed robbery of business on Kempsville Road

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a person who reportedly robbed a business at gunpoint on Sunday.

Chesapeake Police say they were called to the 500 block of Kempsville Road in reference to the robbery around 5 p.m.

A person went inside the back of the business with a handgun and demanded money. Police say the suspect left with an undisclosed amount.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Police have not released any suspect information or specified what business was robbed. They say the scene is still being investigated.

