Chesapeake Police investigate after deadly shooting involving off-duty Norfolk officer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating a deadly shooting involving an off-duty Norfolk police officer.

First responders say they were called to 2600 block of Bainbridge Boulevard in reference to an armed person just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

“I heard the one-shot, ‘pow’ then I jumped up and it said ‘pow, pow, pow, pow’ and I was like wow … it was right here,” said witness Tameko Holloway.

The Chesapeake Police Department arrived and determined that a male had been shot by an off-duty Norfolk police officer.

Police say the officer received a phone call from a family member stating a male had threatened the family member with a weapon.

Holloway spoke with the woman who made the 911 call.

“She was explaining to me that it was a nice day outside, she wanted to walk the kids. The guy told her to get over so he can walk through and she had the stroller. She told the guy she said sir it’s kind of hard for me to get over in the grass with the stroller and she said he told her ‘you better move I’m a pull the knife on you,'” Holloway explained.

The officer responded to the location and encountered the male with the weapon.

“The officer responded, identified themselves as a police officer, where a confrontation happened between the victim and the officer where the officer fired shots at the victim,” said Officer David Weir.

The male was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“I feel sorry for him, feel sorry for him cause I know the guy. Well, I don’t know personally but knowing him seeing him walk by so much,” Holloway said.

The investigation remains is ongoing, and the Chesapeake Police Department is working with the Norfolk Police Department.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department says the officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.

The victim’s identity will not be released until his identity can be confirmed through the Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to Chesapeake Police, the identity of the off-duty Norfolk police officer will also not be released at this time.

