CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police say they are investigating a shooting near Dunedin Park Monday that resulted in one person injured as well as damaged property.

Police say they responded to calls of gunshots in the 3300 block of Dunedin Park around 6:26 p.m. An officer in the area who had heard the shots responded to the scene, according to police, and found two vehicles still at the scene that had been shot. Police said no one was shot, but one person in one of the vehicles was injured.

Police said “it is believed” that a third vehicle was at the scene when gunshots were exchanged between multiple subjects. That vehicle left before officers arrived, they said, and the injured person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or they can submit a tip through the P3Tips app.