CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in finding a missing woman from Chesapeake last seen Monday evening.

According to Chesapeake police, Jordan Bowen was last seen around 6 p.m. Monday in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

Jordan is described as a white female approximately 5′ 4″ tall and weighs between 110 and 120 pounds. She has blond hair, facial piercings and a chest tattoo.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Chesapeake police regarding Jordan’s age.



Officials say Jordan is not in possession of her cell phone or her vehicle which is out of character for her.



She is known to frequent Ocean View, Chic’s Beach, Old Pungo Ferry Rd near the docks, Birchwood Playground in Virginia Beach, and Hayman Blvd in Nags Head.

The public is asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 if they have any information on Jordan’s whereabouts.

Jordan Bowen, July 19, 2022 (Courtesy – CPD)