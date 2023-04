CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is hosting a ‘Tag a Cat’ event.

During this event, police officers will etch your car’s unique identification number onto the catalytic converter.

The event is on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park, 900 City Park Drive.

Chesapeake residents and businesses only, proof of residence will be required.

To attend the event sign-up got an available time slot at Cat-etching.com.