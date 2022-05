CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Police Foundation is hosting its inaugural career day on Saturday.

According to the police department, the career fair will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. It’s free and open to the public.

The event will include food, music, career information, 911 center tours, emergency vehicle displays, demos and family activities.

The career fair will be held at the Public Safety Operations Center, 2130 S. Military Highway in Chesapeake.