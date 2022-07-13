CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side checked in with Chesapeake Police to find out what the department is doing to combat violence during the summer months when crime rates typically spike.

It’s part of a series of conversations with other local police chiefs, including interviews with Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew and former Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince.

Chesapeake Police told 10 On Your Side Chief Kelvin Wright would not be available for an interview. In April, it was announced Wright would retire from the department on August 1, 2022.

Chesapeake Police Department spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski provided details to 10 On Your Side on the department’s preemptive measures for the summer.

Kosinski says some of the department’s school resource officers (SROs) will be reassigned to patrol operations to target high crime areas in the city.

He also says CPD works with community partners and the Crime Analyst unit to analyze crime trends and respond appropriately.