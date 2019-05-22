Chesapeake Police Department warns of phone scams

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police wants to alert residents about recent phone scams.

The calls include people claiming to be police and demanding money. The scammer tells the victim to report to a specific place to make a payment. Victims fall for it because the suspects spoof caller ID to make it look like the call came from Chesapeake Police Dispatch (757-382-6161).

Police said the departmetnt does not make phone calls asking for money for any reason. If officers need something from you, they will visit in person with proper identification.

If you are not sure of a caller’s identity, verify the information by calling police dispatch (757-382-6161) or by contacting the Criminal Investigations Section (757-382-6251).

Any potential scam calls are asked to be reported to the Chesapeake Police.