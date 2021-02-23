Chesapeake Police Department to undergo reaccreditation assessment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Police Department says they’re scheduled for a virtual, on-site assessment from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

The assessment will take place on Monday, March 8, as part of a program to achieve reaccreditation.

The program requires agencies to comply with standards in four basic areas: policy & procedures, administration, operations and support services.

The Chesapeake Police Department must comply with about 160 standards which contain more than 300 sub-standards.

As part of the assessment, employees and members of the community are invited to offer public comments on Monday, March 8, from 3-4 p.m. at Chesapeake Police Headquarters, 304 Albemarle Drive.

Those wishing to speak should be in the main lobby and will be called in one at a time to speak remotely through video chat.

Face coverings are required and social distancing will be in place.

The public is also invited to offer comments by calling 757-382-6557 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. that same day.

Written comments should be sent to 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.

