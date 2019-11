Police said no noticeable injuries were reported after this crash involving a police cruiser November 26 at George Washington Highway and Military Highway in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say no noticeable injuries were reported after a crash involving a police cruiser Tuesday night.

Police didn’t have many details, but said the crash happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Military Highway. A photo of the scene shows several police and civilian vehicles.

Police say that no charges have been filed at this time, but the crash is still under investigation.