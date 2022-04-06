CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake chief of police will retire this summer.

Chief Kelvin Wright will retire effective Aug. 1, Chesapeake Police Department spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said.

The chief made the announcement last week, Kosinski said.

Chesapeake officials said City Manager Chris Price sent out an email to department heads last week as well.

“You may have already heard the news, but I wanted to share with you just in case. After an outstanding 40-year career with the Chesapeake Police Department, the last 14 years as Chief of Police, Chief Wright has announced his retirement effective August 1, 2022. I know that several of you have served our community with Kelvin for many years. While my journey with Kelvin has been relatively brief, to say we’ve been through a lot together is an understatement! I’ve learned so much from him, have benefitted greatly from his leadership, and I am truly honored to have served with him.

“Obviously, news such as this comes with very mixed emotions. I am so happy for Kelvin as he and his family begin this new chapter in their lives. However, I will certainly miss his calm demeanor, wisdom, integrity, advice, and support. The Chesapeake Police Department is very fortunate to have had Kelvin as a leader in their ranks for so long. Likewise, our community is a much better, safer, and stronger place because of Kelvin’s commitment to public service. And finally we, as the senior leadership of the organization, are a better team for having had Kelvin as a member for so long. Please join me in wishing Kelvin happiness and many blessings in his very well earned retirement!”

City Manager Chris Price