Live Now
Robert Mueller Testifies Before Congress

Chesapeake police charge man with felony eluding

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

George Thompson

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after police say he briefly eluded officers in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake police said 27-year-old George Thompson, of Portsmouth, was arrested after a chase that lasted five minutes.

A police spokesperson said an office tried to stop Thompson for speeding, but he kept going into Portsmouth where he crashed into a chain link fence at Beechdale Road and Stratford Street.

Thompson tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after a short chase. Police charged him with felony Eluding and several traffic violations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories