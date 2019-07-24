Chesapeake police charge man with felony eluding

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges after police say he briefly eluded officers in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

Chesapeake police said 27-year-old George Thompson, of Portsmouth, was arrested after a chase that lasted five minutes.

A police spokesperson said an office tried to stop Thompson for speeding, but he kept going into Portsmouth where he crashed into a chain link fence at Beechdale Road and Stratford Street.

Thompson tried to run from the scene, but was taken into custody after a short chase. Police charged him with felony Eluding and several traffic violations.