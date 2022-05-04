CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police car was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Greenbrier Parkway and Kempsville Road.

Dispatchers said no injuries were reported and the crash happened around 1:30 a.m., but didn’t have additional details at the time.

In an update, Detective Michael R. Hilton said the police car was heading east on Kempsville and the other vehicle was going south on Greenbrier Pkwy. Both vehicles headed straight through the intersection when the front of the civilian car hit the driver’s side of the police vehicle.

There was one officer in the police car and two people in the other vehicle. The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.