Chesapeake Police: 98-year-old driver crashed car into 7-Eleven; no injuries reported

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. when a 98-year-old man accidentally drove his vehicle into the 7-Eleven located in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Structural damage to the store was reported.

No further information is available at this time.

