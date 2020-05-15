Chesapeake Police: 98-year-old driver crashed car into 7-Eleven; no injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred on Friday afternoon in Chesapeake.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. when a 98-year-old man accidentally drove his vehicle into the 7-Eleven located in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Structural damage to the store was reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News