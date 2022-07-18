CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A police pursuit began in Chesapeake and continued into Virginia Beach Monday morning.

Chesapeake Police confirmed that around 6 a.m. one of their officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported as stolen. The officer tried to pull over the driver in the area of Walmart Way and N. Battlefield Blvd but the vehicle never stopped, so the officer initiated a pursuit. It continued onto I-64, then onto I-264 eastbound.

The officer called off the pursuit near the Witchduck Road exit due to heavy traffic in that area.

Police said the pursuit lasted several minutes before it was ended.