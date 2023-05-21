CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department and Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing autistic teen.

Police say 19-year-old Jacob Skeates was last seen on the 1050 block of Eden Way North around 6:03 p.m. Sunday.

Jacob Skeates (Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Police Department)

Skeates has brown hair, weighs around 150 pounds, and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Police say has been diagnosed with autism and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

For those who have any information about Skeates’ whereabouts, call 911 or the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161.