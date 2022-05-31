CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police are investigating after a person shot at an officer then stole and crashed a police cruiser.

Chesapeake police responded to a home in the 2200 block of Farmer Lane just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed person who had made threats.

An officer arrived and located the suspect vehicle, which was parked in a parking lot at Border and Campostella roads. “Males” were standing near the vehicle, police said.

Police said an officer who responded was familiar with the suspect and recognized one of the males as the person in question.

The male refused to identify himself, so an officer attempted to place him under arrest, which he resisted.

The officer then pulled out his taser and gave verbal commands. At that time, the male pulled out a handgun that was in his waistband and fired at the officer three times.

The officer tased the suspect as he was shooting at the officer.

After he was tased, the suspect got into a police cruiser and drove off as other officers were arriving at the scene. Those officers pursued the stolen cruiser for about two blocks before the suspect wrecked the police vehicle, police said.

Officers took the male into custody and placed him under arrest. Police did not give details about the male’s age or identity, or what charges he would face.

Police said no officer fired any shots, and no one was injured except the suspect. The suspect sustained a minor injury from being tased.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

