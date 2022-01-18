Chesapeake parents sue Gov. Youngkin over executive order removing mask mandate in schools

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Thirteen parents in Chesapeake are suing newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin over his executive order to end the mask mandate in K-12 schools in Virginia.

Along with Youngkin, those named in the lawsuit include Virginia Acting State Health Commissioner Colin Greene, Virginia Acting Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, the Chesapeake School Board, and Chesapeake City Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cotton.

The parents’ argument centers around previous legislation that gives power to local school boards to make their own decisions.

View the full lawsuit HERE.

Youngkin’s Executive Order Two calls the mask mandates in schools “ineffective and impractical” and orders that masks can be optional for students starting next Monday, Jan. 24.

Several schools in Hampton Roads have updated their mask guidance, many of which echo existing rules to have students and staff remains masked up on school property at least for the remainder of this week.

In late December, Chesapeake School Board members reversed a previous decision to keep masks optional in schools.

In a 5-1 vote on Dec. 31, the board voted to amend the motion made earlier in the month which made masks, testing and vaccines optional for students starting Jan. 3. Masks are currently mandatory in Chesapeake schools aligning with the state health commissioner’s public health order.

The Chesapeake School Board’s next meeting is Monday.