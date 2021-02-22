Chesapeake parents seeking more transparency, consistency from school board

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Parents of students in Chesapeake are asking for more transparency from the school board.

Members of an advocacy group, Chesapeake Advocates for Responsible Return to School, reached out to 10 On Your Side after seeing that COVID-19 metrics, the “Responsive Return to School Plan,” and safety audits of Chesapeake Public Schools were not on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting.

“We are still in the thick of this pandemic. It is no time for us to be taking our eyes off the ball,” said Samantha Lester, who runs Chesapeake Advocates for Responsible Return to School.

Lester wants to see more transparency and consistency from the school board.

“No discussion on their “Responsive Return to School Plan.’ No discussion on COVID-19 metrics, no discussion or updates from school health advisory board, known as the SHAB, and no discussion on any of these new safety audits that they’ve been conducting at the school,” Lester said.

She says this is the second week these topics have been left off the agenda and believes they should return.

“I know they have to juggle a ton of other topics being a school administration, but I still think an epidemic warrants a discussion at every meeting,” said Lester.

Retired Chesapeake teacher Lynn Davidson agrees. She has been helping her granddaughter with virtual school.

“I’d like to see the — like I said — the updates from the School Health Advisory Board,” said Davidson. “We finally got them to post their minutes, but actually it’s just a summary.”

Via email, a Chesapeake School Division spokesperson said:

Similar to our last meeting, while there is no formal Responsive Return-to-School presentation shared with the School Board, the continued progress of our schools will be discussed. In particular, at the meeting on February 8, the Board discussed winter sports, the vaccination clinics, and highlights from recent professional development for our secondary teachers. At tonight’s meeting, the Superintendent will discuss our continued efforts to vaccinate employees, the new guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), where to find the latest recommendations from the School Health Advisory Board, and fall athletics. Dr. Angie Smith, Chesapeake Public Schools Spokeswoman

Davidson and Lester also wants to see the board address the new CDC guidance for schools, which was released on Feb. 12.

“The suggestions from the CDC are coming from our leading public health experts in our country and there’s no reason why we should not be following their recommendations,” Lester said.

In response to how the CDC guidelines will impact Chesapeake Public Schools, a spokeswoman said they are “continuing to operate with caution, using school-specific data” to guide decisions “as we await further guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education.”