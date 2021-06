CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, officials in Chesapeake unveiled a new fire station and police precinct to serve residents in St. Brides and Hickory.

The new public safety facility, located on S. Battlefield Blvd., is home to Fire Station 7 and the 6th Police Precinct.

Officials unveiled the facility in a small ceremony, before cutting the ribbon to officially open it.