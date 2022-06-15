CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — As the City of Chesapeake prepares to end its curbside recycling program, the city’s public works department is preparing drop-off sites for people to take their recycling going forward.

Last December, city council voted to eliminate curbside recycling starting July 1, 2022.

The city says: “The drop-off program will start basic and will gradually grow as we determine the best way to accomplish our recycling goals. Success of the residential drop-off recycling sites depends on everyone in the community using them properly and responsibly.”

These are the drop-off sites that will open July 1:

Russell Memorial Library – 2808 Taylor Road

Chesapeake Central Library / Municipal Center – 298 Cedar Road (East Parking Lot Between Albemarle Drive and Library)

Indian River Library – 2320 Old Greenbrier Road (Old Greenbrier Road and Providence Road)

Department of Human Services – 100 Outlaw Street (Outlaw Street and Bainbridge Blvd)

Toll Plaza Road – Cul-de-sac at 168 Toll Plaza Road (Chesapeake Expressway Administration Building)

Chesapeake City Park – 900 City Park Drive

Deep Creek Park – 437 George Washington Highway South

Meanwhile as the curbside program winds down, residents have told 10 On Your Side they’ve gone weeks without having their recycling picked up. The city’s blamed the delays on staffing and equipment shortages.

Here’s are FAQs from the city on the drop-off program: