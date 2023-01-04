CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Health Department wants to find a raccoon that bit a person on Wednesday, January 4.

The encounter between the individual and the animal happened in the 2900 block of Guenevere Drive, near Camelot Elementary School.

A 6-month-old dog was also exposed to the raccoon, which Chesapeake Animal Services (CAS) says may be rabid. The dog is currently under quarantine.

Authorities have notified Camelot Elementary School staff to keep a lookout for the animal, which was last spotted heading south towards a creek.

Contact CAS at (757) 382-8080 if you think you’ve seen the raccoon.

The Chesapeake health director has the following recommendations for residents to take in protecting their families and their pets from rabies: