Chesapeake officer injured after shots fired on Seaboard Avenue

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake officer was injured after they were shot at Thursday night.

Police said the officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Seaboard Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Thursday for a report of suspicious vehicles.

When officers arrived on scene, someone fired shots at them.

One officer was injured and taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

There was no suspect information as of 1:30 a.m., police said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

