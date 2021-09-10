Chesapeake officer, other driver sustain minor injuries after crash halts dirt bike pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer and driver of another vehicle sustained minor injuries Wednesday after the cruiser was involved in a crash while pursuing a dirt bike.

Police said the car involved in the crash was not a part of the pursuit.

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Berkley Avenue and Amick Road.

The officer was attempting to stop a stolen dirt bike when another vehicle crossed the street in front of the cruiser, causing a crash.

The injuries of both drivers were not considered life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation.

A police spokesman said he believed the dirt bike rider was later found by other officers.

