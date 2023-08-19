CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say, a woman is in custody after she hit an officer who was conducting a traffic stop.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer stopped a vehicle on S. Military Highway near Bainbridge Boulevard.

According to police, the officer was talking to the driver of the vehicle when another driver, Yacarely Diaz-Castro, 30, slammed into the police vehicle and hit the officer.

The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Diaz-Castro and her passenger were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, submit a tip online at p3tips.com, or on their smart phone on the p3tips app.

