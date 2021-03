CHESAPEAKE,Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer damaged an on-duty police car while off-duty before he was charged for DUI back in January, police say.

The Chesapeake Police Department wouldn’t go into detail in the case, but said that Gregory Maloid was criminally charged with DUI after the incident on January 14.

Maloid was released on summons and is still employed with the department. He was hired back on November 30, 2018, police say.