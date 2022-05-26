CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — New information has come to light about the former Chesapeake police lieutenant facing rape charges.

10 On Your Side has learned he’s been decertified, according to Virginia State Police.

That means Sean Maddox is banned from policing in all of Virginia.

Maddox is accused of raping a 911 dispatcher in April of last year.

The dispatcher told a judge she and Maddox began an affair.

She claims, after a date with another police officer, Maddox pulled her over and forced her to a hotel.

Maddox has denied the allegations, and his attorney has said he has text messages to show the dispatcher was a scorned lover.

Maddox’s next court appearance is in July.