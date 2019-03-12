Breaking News
Chesapeake offering signing bonuses for new bus drivers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Signing bonuses are being offered in Chesapeake in an effort to attract new bus drivers to the city’s school system.

Chesapeake Public Schools announced the initiative on Tuesday, saying people hired as bus drivers for the district will receive a signing bonus of either $500 or $250.

The difference is whether the new employee has a commercial driver’s license (CDL) Class B certification with passenger and school bus endorsements.

New hires will also have to satisfy probationary requirements. For Chesapeake schools, the probationary period runs for six months.

District officials said substitutes and part-time drivers will not be eligible for the signing bonuses.

