Chesapeake OB-GYN Javaid Perwaiz expected in court Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake women’s doctor accused of performing unnecessary surgeries on patients is scheduled to be in court Friday morning.

Dr. Javaid Perwaiz was arrested in early November and is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Investigators have accused him of performing several unnecessary surgeries on his female patients, including hysterectomies. He’s also accused of making false statements relating to health care matters.

Perwaiz pleaded not guilty to 11 charges against him last month, but more could be coming.

The FBI has interviewed more than 50 of his former patients and there are still more interviews to go.

During the motion hearing, his attorney will likely ask a judge to allow him to be released from jail until his trial in June.

Prosecutors believe Perwaiz is a flight risk because of his family ties in Pakistan and financial assets. They argue he should stay in jail.

