Chesapeake OB-GYN found guilty of 52 charges in health care fraud case

This undated photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. Federal prosecutors have accused Perwaiz of performing unnecessary, unwanted or unknown gynecological procedures on some of his patients. (Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A longtime Chesapeake OB-GYN accused of performing multiple unnecessary surgeries on women as part of a health care fraud scheme was found guilty on 52 of 61 charges Monday by a federal jury.

Javaid Perwaiz, who was was arrested in November 2019, had been on trial in federal court since early October. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He could face up to 465 years in prison, WAVY’s Jason Marks reports.

Prosecutors believe that Perwaiz committed these crimes over the course of about 10 years. They believe Perwaiz made money by submitting false insurance claims for procedures that weren’t medically necessary, and that he justified the procedures by falsifying patient statements and diagnoses. Prosecutors also accuse Perwaiz of altering sterilization consent forms, and in some cases, allegedly filing insurance claims for procedures that weren’t done at all, according to court documents.

Prosecutors believe that Perwaiz billed for more than $2.3 million in gynecological procedures and surgeries based, at least in part, on the findings of diagnostic procedures that were never done, according to court documents.

This is a breaking article. For full coverage of the trial, click here.

