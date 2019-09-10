Chesapeake neighbors catch truck thieves on camera

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — You can run but you can’t hide. Neighbors near Grassfield High School in Chesapeake captured car thieves on several cameras overnight.

In a world where many don’t know their neighbors, Dominion Meadows is different.

“Honestly this community is so close knit you don’t feel the need to lock your car,” Leeann Destefano told WAVY.com.

That false sense of security is why she and her neighbors are now counting their losses.

Chesapeake police took five reports of vehicle break-ins and one of a truck theft on Tuesday.

Leah Baugh told 10 On Your Side her teenage daughter’s car was hit. “She had a little jar of like spare change and emergency money, and all that is gone.”

Neighbors started talking and sharing home security video on Facebook. They captured two young looking guys walking through the neighborhood with a backpack, checking doors and taking what they want.

Time stamps put the thieves in the neighborhood from about 1:20 a.m. until 1:53 a.m. That’s when they stopped at the Destefano home on Wood Nymph Lane.

“My car was not locked, my husband’s car was locked. I had a spare key buried in the console,” Leeann said.

A neighbor’s video shows two young males driving off in the 2017 black Ford F-150. It has the word ‘Sport’ on the side and a long white scratch on the passenger wheel well. It has Virginia tags VXT 5796.

Baugh said what happened in the neighborhood is “just a reminder you know, you’ve got to lock everything up no matter where you live.”

And thieves need to remember in this day and age, almost no crime goes unseen.