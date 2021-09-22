Chesapeake native turns judges’ chairs during blind audition on ‘The Voice’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake native has made it through the blind auditions on the latest season of The Voice.

Lana Scott from Chesapeake performed during the show’s blind auditions Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old belted out a cover of country singer Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle” and got nods from judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

After a comedic, back-and-forth banter between Clarkson and Shelton as the two judges fought over Lana, she eventually chose Shelton to be her mentor for the rest of the season.

Lana currently resides in Los Angeles. She spent her childhood performing at church and musical theater.

She says she hopes to honor her grandmother Lana, her namesake, who has always encouraged her singing.

Watch Lana’s journey on “The Voice” on Mondays at 8 p.m. on WAVY TV-10.