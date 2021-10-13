Chesapeake’s Lana Scott saved during Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake native Lana Scott is moving on on “The Voice” after being saved by coach Blake Shelton during a Battle Rounds showdown Tuesday night.

Scott, who is on “Team Blake,” lost to Haily Green after the two sang Maren Morris’ “Girl.”

However Blake used his only save of the season to keep Scott on his team.

“The only decision I had to make was who I thought could handle the 30 seconds broken heart better, so I was never gonna let you go,” Shelton said.

Both Scott and Green will now head to the Knockout Rounds.

Scott is from Chesapeake but currently lives in Los Angeles. She picked Shelton after singing Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole in the Bottle” in the show’s blind auditions.

WAVY will continue to track Scott’s progress on the show, which airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on WAVY/NBC.