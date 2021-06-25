Chesapeake native and ODU alum heading to Tokyo as part of USA Weightlifting

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 28: Caine Wilkes of the United States competes in the men’s +105kg weight class during the 2015 International Weightlifting Federation World Championships at the George R. Brown Convention Center on November 28, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake native and Old Dominion University graduate Caine Wilkes is representing the United States in the Tokyo Olympics as part of Team USA Weightlifting.

Wilkes graduated from Great Bridge High School and Old Dominion University, before moving to North Carolina to train. His father, Chris Wilkes, is his coach will be able to travel to Tokyo with him.

He competes in the +109kg weight class. He is a three-time Pan American Champion, two-time Pan American silver medalist and five-time National Champion.