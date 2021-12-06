Chesapeake native among 10 new astronaut candidates chosen by NASA

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake native and a research pilot from NASA Langley are among 10 new astronaut candidates chosen by NASA.

NASA announced the 2021 Astronaut Candidate Class on Monday, choosing 10 new astronaut candidates from more than 12,000 applicants across the United States, and U.S. territories Puerto Rico, Guam, the Virgin Islands, and Northern Mariana Islands.

The 10 candidates are part of the new class of astronauts announced in four years.

“Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country: E pluribus unum – out of many, one,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson during the ceremony Monday at Ellington Field near NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Introducing the 2021 class of NASA Astronaut candidates. They'll begin training here in Houston in January. pic.twitter.com/8RsKwXUexH — NASA's Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) December 6, 2021

Among the 10 is Chesapeake native Andre Douglas who graduated from Western Branch High School. Douglas earned his bachelors’ degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, a master’s degree in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, and a doctorate in systems engineering from the George Washington University, Washington, D.C.



Douglas served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a naval architect, salvage engineer, damage control assistant, and officer of the deck.

At the time of his selection, Douglas had been serving as a senior professional staff member at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab (APL) working on maritime robotics, planetary defense, and space exploration missions.

Another candidate, Florida native Luke Delaney, was working as a Research Pilot at NASA Langley supporting airborne science missions at the time of his selection.

Delaney holds degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering and was a distinguished naval aviator participating in exercises throughout the Asia Pacific region and conducting combat missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

All the candidates will report for duty at the Johnson Space Center in January to begin two years of training in different categories including operating and maintaining the International Space Station’s complex systems, training for spacewalks, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet, and Russian language skills.

