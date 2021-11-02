Chesapeake names Pamela T. Little-Hill as new Director of Human Services

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake has a new Director of Human Services.

Chesapeake City Manager Chris Price has named Pamela T. Little-Hill to replace Jill Baker who is expected to retire. Little-Hill is currently the Director of Social Services in Portsmouth.

She will begin work in Chesapeake effective January 1, 2022, where she will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of social services, child welfare, juvenile detention, and adult protective services, among other department functions. Little-Hill will receive an annual salary of $155,000.

Little-Hill’s career spans more than 30 years. She was previously interim Director of Behavioral Healthcare Services at Portsmouth from August 2020 until April 2021. Prior to that, she worked for the Hampton/Newport News Community Services Board as the REACH Director from 2013 until 2016.

Little-Hill holds a Master’s degree in Social Work from the City University of New York at Hunter College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from City University of New York at Queens College. She is a Licensed Master Social Worker in Virginia.