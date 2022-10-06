CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake restaurant is rallying around the family of one of their own.

The Village Inn on Cedar Road in Chesapeake tragically lost a co-worker after she gave birth.

“We are one big family here,” says manager Ashley Boyle. Early this week, they lost a beloved co-worker, Rachel Durbin.

“To know her is to love her. She was bubbly and vibrant, one of the most genuine people I have ever met.”

Rachel worked as a food server at the Village Inn for about a year and was a favorite of many guests. She worked all the way throughout her pregnancy.

“The customers we’re used to seeing her and her big ‘ol’ belly walking around. A lot of them were following her pregnancy.”

On Monday, September 26, Rachel went to the hospital and gave birth to her son, Marcelo. She would spend two days in the hospital before going home.

“She called me at work so I could show that baby around at work. The last thing I told her was that ‘I can not wait til you bring the baby in’ and then the next day she went into the ICU.”

A few days later, Rachel Durbin would die at 22 years old due to complications from childbirth.

John Durbin, Rachel’s father, says she was a caring person and a great mother to her 3-year-old son DJ.

“And I know she was going to be a great mother to Marcelo.”

Both sons are now with their fathers. Family friends have also set up a GoFundMe site as well as an amazon wish list.

“She had the biggest heart you could ever imagine. She was just full of life.”

There will be a celebration of life ceremony for Rachel at 3 p.m. Friday at the Graham Funeral Home in Chesapeake.