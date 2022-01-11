Chesapeake middle school students, girl scouts host soccer equipment drive for youth in Ghana

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two Chesapeake middle school students and Girl Scout cadettes earned the highest achievement for their grade level for hosting a soccer equipment drive for children in Ghana.

Jillian Kemp & Maddie Laughinghouse their Silver Award by completing a project they titled, “Soccer Equipment Collection for the Luke Messick Futbol Charities Inc.”

During the project, the Girl Scouts collected soccer jerseys, socks, and soccer balls to benefit Luke Messick Futbol Charities Inc. and helped provide dozens of children in Ghana, West Africa with equipment to practice the very popular soccer.



The girls collected the items with the help of members and staff at Beach FC in Virginia Beach which is a soccer organization that provides recreation and training to soccer players in the area.

The equipment was donated to Luke Messick Futbol Charities Inc who organized air transport of the equipment to the Young Orphans Futbol Club in Ghana, West Africa.

Chesapeake Girl Scouts, Jan. 11, 2022 (Photo Courtesy – Shanise Harris)

