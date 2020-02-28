Chesapeake mayor touts growing economy, community involvement in State of the City address

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The mayor of Chesapeake gave the traditional State of the City address Friday afternoon.

Several hundred people attended the address, which was held Friday at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

Mayor Rick West touched on everything from the economy, to public safety, to community involvement.

In the address, the mayor touted the high quality of life among Chesapeake citizens.

He also praised the businesses and business leaders who are volunteering their time to improve the community. He said the city is overflowing with people committed to the next generation.

He talked about a new business named Total Fiber Recovery, which will bring 68 new jobs to the city — just one example of how the city’s economy continues to grow.

“And, so, we just love the fact that businesses feel welcome and continue to be thriving. We just think the numbers are good and that they will continue to be great,” West said.

The mayor also talked about new development projects along the Portsmouth Boulevard corridor and Chesapeake Square Mall.

