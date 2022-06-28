CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man matched all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery on May 28.

Keith Boone won $714,544 after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. Boone bought the ticket at the Rite Aid on Gainsborough Square. He chose the numbers 9-17-23-32-40 after noticing those numbers hadn’t come up in a while. Soon after he discovered he won.

“I remained calm,” Boone said. “I didn’t jump up and down.”

This isn’t the first time Mr. Boone has matched all five numbers in the lottery. He won $100,000 in the old Cash 5 game back in May of 1999.

Boone says he always thinks positively.