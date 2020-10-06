Chesapeake man wins $700,000 with seven winning tickets in the same drawing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man bought seven Virginia Lottery Cash 5 game tickets, and ended up with the winning numbers on all of them.

According to Virginia Lottery, Alphonso Griffin said he bought seven tickets, each with the same five numbers that matched the winning numbers drawn for the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game in the September 17 drawing.

Griffin said he has a set of numbers he likes to play in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game. Since the top prize for a winning ticket in the Cash 5 game is $100,000, he won a total of $700,000.

He bought all the tickets at the Speedway, located at 3601 Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth. The winning numbers were 2-6-11-13-18.

Griffin said he expects to use his winnings to pay bills and help family members.

Latest Posts