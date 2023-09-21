CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Dennis Fears won 24 times on Aug. 25. The Chesapeake man bought 24 tickets for the Virginia Lottery’s Pick 4 day drawing, all with the same four-digit combination of 8-8-8-8, a release states.

That turned out to be the winning combination in that drawing, each of his tickets winning the $5,000 top prize for a total of $120,000.

Courtesy: Virginia Lottery

He bought all his tickets at the 7-Eleven at 4000 Portsmouth Blvd. in Chesapeake.

Fears said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.

Pick 4 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $5,000. The chances of matching all four numbers in exact order are 1 in 10,000.