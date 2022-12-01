CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man in Chesapeake is $150,000 richer after buying one of the winning tickets in a recent Powerball drawing.

Abdul Rashid told lottery officials he bought a ticket for the October 31 drawing at the 7-Eleven at 120 North George Washington Highway.

His ticket ended up matching four winning numbers plus the Powerball number, which would normally win $50,000. However, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play when he bought his ticket which tripled his prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 13-19-36-39-59, and the Powerball number was 13.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.